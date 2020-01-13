|
|
Dennis K. Anderson
Pentwater, formerly of Mason - Dennis "Denny" Keith Anderson of Pentwater, MI, formerly of Mason, MI, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020 at the age of 69. He was preceded in death by his mother, Janice (neé Jewett) Doner; his father, Forest "Juke" Anderson; and his brother, Steven Anderson. He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years and best friend, Dawn; by his three children and their spouses, Sarah and Alex Moore, Alissa and Jonathan Wlodaver, and Jonathan and Samantha Anderson; by his six grandchildren, Avery Moore, Brody Moore, Arthur Wlodaver, Camille Wlodaver, Elias Anderson, and Ethan Johnson; and by his brother, Jeffrey Anderson. Denny was a devoted husband, father, and "Papa." Denny was born on April 14, 1950, in Mason and grew up in Blissfield, MI, making family trips to Charlevoix. He graduated as class president from Blissfield High School and went on to graduate from Michigan State University with a degree in civil engineering. Denny spent his more than 45-year career in construction management, working at Granger Construction and at Wieland. He loved attending MSU football games, tending to his multiple vegetable gardens, spending time at the lake, and scuba diving. In doing these and all things, his greatest joy came from his family.
A visitation will take place Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Lehman Funeral Home - Portland Chapel, 210 East Bridge Street, Portland, MI 48875. The Funeral Service will take place on Thursday, January 16, 2020 with a visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. followed by the service at 11:00 a.m. at South Church, 5250 Cornerstone Drive, Lansing, MI 48917. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to . Arrangements are entrusted to Lehman Funeral Homes. Online condolences may be made at www.lehmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020