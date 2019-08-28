Services
Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home & Cremation Services
406 N Bridge St
Grand Ledge, MI 48837
(517) 627-2531
Dennis Schavey


1943 - 2019
Dennis Schavey Obituary
Dennis Schavey

Holmes Beach formerly of Troy - Dennis R. Schavey a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend passed away August 27, 2018. Dennis was born October 31, 1943 in Lansing, Michigan to the late Gaylord and Marie (Smith) Schavey. Dennis graduated from Haslett High School Class of 1961 and also attended Michigan State University. He proudly served his country in the United State Marine Corps. Dennis was employed by an insurance agency before he owned and operated Underwriters Brokers Inc. Insurance Agency in Troy, Michigan. He was a member of the Key Royal Club and the Elks. He enjoyed golfing, gardening and fishing. Dennis loved fishing so much that he was a charter captain and loved to see others reel in the "big ones". He is survived by his loving wife of forty-one years, Christina (Demetral); daughters, Christina (Daniel) Dittmar of Saginaw, Deborah (Daniel) Barclay of Lansing and Catherine (Keita) Kawahata of Bradenton, FL; 7 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; brother, Ronald Schavey and sister, Karen Schavey. A Celebration of Dennis's life was held at the Key Royal Club in Holmes Beach, FL on October 31 of 2018. Memorial contributions in Dennis's name may be given to. Arrangements by the Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home, Grand Ledge. Share your memories and condolences online at www.holihanatkin.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Aug. 28, 2019
