It is hard to believe that this gentle giant is gone. Denny has been a part of my life since the days of summer baseball at Sycamore Park in Lansing. So many fond memories of and with Denny, Kathy, Lindy, Kasey, Vic, Les, Ann, Len, Kris, Paul, Millie, Terry, Gary and all the Howells. Rest in Peace Dear Friend. You will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved you!

Jeffrey Whipple

Friend