Dennis Wayne Miller
Dimondale, MI - Dennis Wayne Miller (74) of Dimondale, passed away September 23, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family and friends. After several years of Alzheimer's disease he is finally at peace. He was born June 2, 1946 in Lansing, MI, son of Paul and Millie Miller. He was a 1964 graduate of Lansing Everett High School where he excelled in many sports. He went on to Michigan State University to play football and then served his country for four years in the Navy. He also received an Associate's Degree from Lansing Community College. He worked as an electrician at Motor Wheel Corporation, and retired from Holt Public Schools Transportation Department in 2012. He enjoyed fishing, camping, canoe trips, biking, birdwatching, riding on his tractor and many other adventures with family and friends. Denny is survived by his beloved wife of 44 years, Kathy (Hyde) Miller; his daughters Lindy (Clint) Bungard, of Chesterfield, MI; Kasey (Steve Hoffman) Miller of Dimondale and grandchildren Zeke A. and Kiana K. Bungard. He is also survived by sister Terry (Gary) Howell, Aunt Betty (Miller) White, and many nieces, nephews and extended family.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at a later date in lieu of COVID 19 restrictions. Memorial contributions in Denny's honor can be made to Sparrow Hospice Lansing, 1210 West Saginaw St, Lansing MI 48915. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.palmerbush.com
. The family is being served by the Palmer, Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Home, Holt Chapel.