1/1
Dennis Wayne Miller
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dennis Wayne Miller

Dimondale, MI - Dennis Wayne Miller (74) of Dimondale, passed away September 23, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family and friends. After several years of Alzheimer's disease he is finally at peace. He was born June 2, 1946 in Lansing, MI, son of Paul and Millie Miller. He was a 1964 graduate of Lansing Everett High School where he excelled in many sports. He went on to Michigan State University to play football and then served his country for four years in the Navy. He also received an Associate's Degree from Lansing Community College. He worked as an electrician at Motor Wheel Corporation, and retired from Holt Public Schools Transportation Department in 2012. He enjoyed fishing, camping, canoe trips, biking, birdwatching, riding on his tractor and many other adventures with family and friends. Denny is survived by his beloved wife of 44 years, Kathy (Hyde) Miller; his daughters Lindy (Clint) Bungard, of Chesterfield, MI; Kasey (Steve Hoffman) Miller of Dimondale and grandchildren Zeke A. and Kiana K. Bungard. He is also survived by sister Terry (Gary) Howell, Aunt Betty (Miller) White, and many nieces, nephews and extended family.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at a later date in lieu of COVID 19 restrictions. Memorial contributions in Denny's honor can be made to Sparrow Hospice Lansing, 1210 West Saginaw St, Lansing MI 48915. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.palmerbush.com. The family is being served by the Palmer, Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Home, Holt Chapel.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Palmer Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes- Holt Delhi Chapel
5035 W. Holt Road
Holt, MI 48842
517-268-1000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Palmer Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes- Holt Delhi Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
September 26, 2020
Kathy, Kasey, and Lindy,

Our deepest sympathy and prayers to your family. May you find peace in memories and happiness in knowing that Denny is fondly remembered by many.

God bless, Jenny and Jeff Higel
Jennifer Higel
Friend
September 25, 2020
It is hard to believe that this gentle giant is gone. Denny has been a part of my life since the days of summer baseball at Sycamore Park in Lansing. So many fond memories of and with Denny, Kathy, Lindy, Kasey, Vic, Les, Ann, Len, Kris, Paul, Millie, Terry, Gary and all the Howells. Rest in Peace Dear Friend. You will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved you!
Jeffrey Whipple
Friend
September 25, 2020
Kathy, Lindy and Kasey- Den was a larger than life guy with a larger than life heart and such a BIG love for his girls! And for his precious grandkids! I know his memory will be with you always. Hugs and Love from Heather, Cris, Ian and Seth Miller
Heather Miller
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved