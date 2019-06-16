|
|
Dennis Wayne Shackelford
Stockbridge - Dennis Wayne Shackelford, age 80, of Stockbridge, MI, passed away on June 12, 2019 at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital. He was born the son of Doan and Opal (Lamb) Shackelford on July 24, 1938 in Stockbridge, MI. Dennis married Susan (Brodie) in 1970, and she survives. In addition, he is survived by his son, Brett (Grace Di Gerlando) Shackelford; grandchildren, Alexis and Gabriel Shackelford; and sister, Mary (Jim) Carpenter; several nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death are his two brothers, Jan and Lynn Shackelford. Dennis worked for the Ingham County Sheriff Department for 25 years, 20 years of that as a detective. He enjoyed golfing and hunting, fishing, traveling, and his time with the Masons. He made a difference in many lives. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather and will be dearly missed. Memorial services will take place on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Caskey-Mitchell Funeral Home, Stockbridge, MI with Pastor Terry Turner officiating. Visitation will be held at 1:00 p.m. until time of service. Contributions may be made to Michigan or .
Published in Lansing State Journal on June 16, 2019