Devern Arden Chubb
Lansing - Born, September 22, 1927, Died August 20, 2020.
Vern served in WWII as an aerial photographer and took aerial photographs at the year anniversary of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Vern graduated from MSU in Electrical Engineering in 1949 and was a member of the MSU Gymnastics Team. He was Vice President of Abrams Instrument Corporation as well as Demmer Engineering and Machine Corporation. Vern was past president of the Lansing Engineer's Club, Society of Manufacturing Engineer's and the Industrial Executives Club. Vern held a private pilot license and amateur radio license W8LPK. He was a volunteer at Ingham Regional Medical Center for 25 years.
Vern was an exceptionally kind, generous, and loving man, husband, and father. He could 'fix anything', albeit unconventionally at times. He and Donna made certain their young family was active in the church, took them across the US camping in a travel trailer, and gave them a strong appreciation for family that is continuing in current generations. Vern made a Santa sleigh 'fly' from his Ham radio antenna at Christmas that was enjoyed by lines of cars passing by the house over the years, built a swimming pool by hand that is still being enjoyed today, and, if you kept warm at Grace UMC all those years, it was because he kept the boiler working. We will also never forget that Vern was a very "punny" guy.
Preceded in death by parents, Loyde and Martha Rose (Fox) Chubb, loved wife of 45 years Donna (Blakeslee) Chubb, loved wife of 15 years Jane (Vick) Chubb, firstborn son, Stephen Chubb, daughter-in-law Carole (Small) Chubb, and stepdaughter Nancy (Vick) Edstrom.
Survived by brother Bruce (Janet) Chubb, sons, Ken (Tryna) Chubb, Mike Chubb, daughter, Cathy (Barry) Demers, daughter-in-law Loraine (Welty) Chubb, stepchildren Dave (Becky) Vick, Ann (Bob) Yee, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Married to loving (and loved) wife of 12 years Claudia Heineman, who was at his side at the time of his death.
A memorial service will be held for Family and Church Family on Saturday, September 12 at 1pm with Pastor Paul Hahm Presiding. The service will be held at Grace United Methodist Church, where Vern was an active member since 1954.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.grlansing.com
.