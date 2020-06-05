Diana Hann-Comer
Grand Ledge - Passed away June 4, at the age of 70. Diana was born in Hillsdale, MI, January 26, 1950, the daughter of Robert and Melba (LeVan) Little. She was a 1968 graduate of Eaton Rapids High School. Diana was the founder and co-owner of Country Corner Adult Foster Care in Grand Ledge and Country Corner Care Assisted Living in Potterville. She loved to cook for family, plant flowers and watch birds. Diana also enjoyed reading, traveling, camping and sitting by the bonfire with her friends. When asked how she was doing her response was, "Fat and Sassy". The family would like to give a special thank you to Dr. Kaw, Kristy and the staff of Fresenius Kidney Care East Lansing. Diana is survived by her life mate of 43 years, Joanne Comer of Grand Ledge; brothers, Robert Little of Standish, Russ Noblit of Virginia City, NV; sister, Debra Jibson of Grand Ledge; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents. Memorial services will be held at a later date. For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made to the Capital Area Humane Society. Arrangements were entrusted to the Mills Funeral Home, Shelly-Odell Chapel in Eaton Rapids. Online condolences and memories may be shared at, www.millsfuneral.com.
Grand Ledge - Passed away June 4, at the age of 70. Diana was born in Hillsdale, MI, January 26, 1950, the daughter of Robert and Melba (LeVan) Little. She was a 1968 graduate of Eaton Rapids High School. Diana was the founder and co-owner of Country Corner Adult Foster Care in Grand Ledge and Country Corner Care Assisted Living in Potterville. She loved to cook for family, plant flowers and watch birds. Diana also enjoyed reading, traveling, camping and sitting by the bonfire with her friends. When asked how she was doing her response was, "Fat and Sassy". The family would like to give a special thank you to Dr. Kaw, Kristy and the staff of Fresenius Kidney Care East Lansing. Diana is survived by her life mate of 43 years, Joanne Comer of Grand Ledge; brothers, Robert Little of Standish, Russ Noblit of Virginia City, NV; sister, Debra Jibson of Grand Ledge; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents. Memorial services will be held at a later date. For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made to the Capital Area Humane Society. Arrangements were entrusted to the Mills Funeral Home, Shelly-Odell Chapel in Eaton Rapids. Online condolences and memories may be shared at, www.millsfuneral.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.