Diana Zelenka
Lansing - Our beautiful mother, Diana, lost her battle with her illness on Friday, March 15, 2019. She lived a wonderful, gracious life, full of love, family, and friendship. We will be forever grateful for the many blessings that she filled our lives and hearts with. We will treasure the years of Christmas cookie & fudge baking, Disney World, Holland, and the family love and traditions, that she has instilled in us. Diana was very proud of her 37 years of work in skilled trades, at General Motors, in Lansing. She was so generous to many friends and family, who loved, admired, and truly enjoyed being so blessed by having her in their lives. We love you mom. Diana is preceded in death by her daughter, Terri. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Richard, her daughters Rose Marchese, Brenda Titus, and her son, John Zelenka. She was so loved by her grandchildren, Olivia Titus-Pate, Abigail, Will, and Grace Titus, Cameron, Hannah, and Dominic Marchese; and many more loving family members, including her Sutter family from Chesaning, MI, with special acknowledgement to her brother, Gerald Sutter. The Memorial Mass will be held on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at St. Gerard Catholic Church at 10:30 am, with a luncheon to follow. Visitation will be one hour prior to the mass at the church. Condolences can be made at www.palmerbush.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Mar. 18, 2019