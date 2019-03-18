Services
Palmer Bush& Jensen Family Funeral Homes Lansing Chapel - Lansing
520 E. Mt. Hope Ave.
Lansing, MI 48910
517-484-5349
For more information about
Diana Zelenka
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Gerard Catholic Church
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Gerard Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Diana Zelenka
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diana Zelenka


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Diana Zelenka Obituary
Diana Zelenka

Lansing - Our beautiful mother, Diana, lost her battle with her illness on Friday, March 15, 2019. She lived a wonderful, gracious life, full of love, family, and friendship. We will be forever grateful for the many blessings that she filled our lives and hearts with. We will treasure the years of Christmas cookie & fudge baking, Disney World, Holland, and the family love and traditions, that she has instilled in us. Diana was very proud of her 37 years of work in skilled trades, at General Motors, in Lansing. She was so generous to many friends and family, who loved, admired, and truly enjoyed being so blessed by having her in their lives. We love you mom. Diana is preceded in death by her daughter, Terri. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Richard, her daughters Rose Marchese, Brenda Titus, and her son, John Zelenka. She was so loved by her grandchildren, Olivia Titus-Pate, Abigail, Will, and Grace Titus, Cameron, Hannah, and Dominic Marchese; and many more loving family members, including her Sutter family from Chesaning, MI, with special acknowledgement to her brother, Gerald Sutter. The Memorial Mass will be held on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at St. Gerard Catholic Church at 10:30 am, with a luncheon to follow. Visitation will be one hour prior to the mass at the church. Condolences can be made at www.palmerbush.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Mar. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now