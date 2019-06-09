|
Diane K. Eiseler
St. Johns - Diane Kay Eiseler, age 71, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 7 in St. Johns. She was born on May 20, 1948 in St. Johns, the daughter of Rodney and Doris (Spade) Eiseler.
In April of 1970 she married William LaPeer and he remained a special companion in spending time with their children and grandchildren.
She worked at the Clinton County Courthouse for many years. In her retirement, she loved spending time with her grandchildren, attending their events, walking her dog, taking care of her yard, shopping and spending time with her friends. She was a very caring woman and a faithful member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Gary; special cousins Sandy Rhines, Pam Rhines and Kathy Karlson. She is survived by her children Shannon (Barry) Kiel, Angela (Michael) Burgess, brother William (Marge) Eiseler, all of St. Johns, sister-in-law Sue Eiseler of Clare, grandchildren Brendan Kiel, Kyleigh Langdon, Olivia Langdon, Morgan LoDico, Aubrey Kiel, Evan Kiel and Jessi Burgess; cousins Linda Myers and Kelly (Mark) Albers; and many nieces, nephews and loved ones.
A visitation will be held from 3-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home. A memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 12 at the St. Joseph Catholic Church. A reception lunch will follow Mass at the Knights of Columbus Hall in St. Johns.
Published in Lansing State Journal on June 9, 2019