Diane Lynn (Slee) Warncke
Holt, Michigan - Age 72. Our beloved wife, mother and grandmother gained eternal life with her Lord, Jesus Christ on April 20, 2019. She was born on January 28, 1947 in Wauseon, Ohio to the late Guilford and Doris (Irwin) Slee Warncke.
Diane attended Davis Business College in Toledo, Ohio where she earned her business degree. Diane married her husband Darryl in August, 1967. She worked for the Swanton Lumber Company, Michigan Crop Improvement, Delhi Township Treasurer, Edru roller-skating rink, and 13 years at Okemos Community Church. She gave countless hours of volunteering at Our Savior Lutheran Church with LWML, the Auction decoration committee, and many other ministries, Holt Vocal Music Boosters (Booster Babes) and the Holt Band Boosters. She retired in 2006 to her most enjoyable and rewarding career, being a caring professional, devoted, loving top-notch grandmother. In her spare time, she enjoyed traveling all over the world. She enjoyed camping all over Michigan, especially with the grandchildren. She was a huge MSU Spartan fan with season tickets to both Hockey and Football. She especially enjoyed watching MSU win the Rose Bowl in 2014. She found great joy every time MSU beat U of M in any sport.
Surviving are her devoted, loving husband of 51 plus years, Darryl Warncke; children, Matthew (Jennifer) Warncke and Jennifer (Jordan) Miller; grandchildren, Alexis Doyle, Lena Doyle, Joshua Miller, Hannah Miller, Rachel Warncke, Caleb Miller, and Abigail Miller. She is also survived by her brother-in-law Howard (Judy) Warncke, and 2 sisters-in-law, Paulajean (Weldon) Drewes and Ardyth (Don) Gearig, along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her mother Doris (Slee) Warncke, father Guilford Slee, and step-father Arthur Warncke.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 7910 E. St. Joe Hwy., Lansing, MI. Visitation will take place on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church and again on Saturday for 1 hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Our Savior Lutheran Message of Hope Scholarship or the Lutheran Women's Mission League.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Apr. 22, 2019