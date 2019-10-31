|
Diane Marie (Honke) Hughes
Okemos - Age 64 of Okemos, formerly of Owosso, passed away October 22, 2019. Visitation will be held Friday, November 1, 2019 at Nelson-House Funeral Home from 11am to 3pm.
Diane was born October 17, 1955 in Owosso, Michigan; the daughter of Glen and Joan Honke.
She graduated from Corunna High School, Class of 1973 and then attended Lansing Community College.
Diane enjoyed working in her flower garden, arts and crafts and spending time in Arizona and at Lake Huron.
She was married to Larry Hughes and they resided in Okemos, Michigan and Sedona, Arizona.
Diane spent her years as a clerk at the United States Postal Office and retired from the Okemos branch.
She is survived by her husband Larry Hughes; children Danna Brunger and David Brunger and their father David Brunger; father Glen Honke; brothers Mark Honke and Scott Honke; sister Carol Cornell; several nieces and nephews and many other loving family and friends.
Diane was predeceased by her mother Joan Honke; brothers Kurt Honke and David Honke.
Memorial Contributions are suggested to the or the March of Dimes.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019