Diane Sue Conklin (Ripley)



Lansing - Diane Sue Conklin (Ripley) age 54, passed away peacefully, July 1, 2020. Diane was the daughter of Susan Sanford and Larry James Ripley. Diane worked for Dean Transportation for several years and was well known by many at McLaren Hospital as their friendly shuttle bus driver. Diane loved people and had a caring and compassionate sole. What brought her the most joy in life was being a grandma.



Diane is survived by her husband, Charles Conklin, her father Larry Ripley (Charlotta), son Jeston Ripley (Shawna), grandchildren Layla & Liam, sister, Amy Grice (Steve), nieces Allie & Danielle (Williams) and nephew Jake, and close friend Virgel Newman. Diane is proceeded in death by her mother, Susan Sanford.



A memorial service will be held at the Community Baptist Church of Lansing, 7832 W. Mt Hope Hwy, Grand Ledge, MI, August 13th, at 4pm. The sharing of memories and condolences in writing is appreciated.









