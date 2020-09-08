1/1
Diane Venzke
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Diane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Diane Venzke

Lansing - Diane Venzke - Daughter, Granddaughter, Wife, Niece, Sister, Friend, Mother, Grandmother, Angel, passed away September 6, 2020. Diane was born December 19, 1942 in Lansing, the daughter of Harry and Kathleen (Dargan) Webber.

She retired from Michigan State University following many years of service. She was a long-time member of Faith United Methodist Church in Lansing, and most recently Houghton Lake United Methodist Church, where she sang in the choirs. Diane was involved in her kids' activities, volunteering with Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, and was a foster parent.

Diane enjoyed baking, candy making, and photography. She was an avid knitter and quilter. She loved swimming in Houghton Lake and was a multi-year participant in the Houghton Lake Polar Dip.

Surviving are her children, David Robert (Jamie) Venzke, Deanna (Kevin) Ells, Dawn (Keith) Spillane, and Daniel (DeAnna) Venzke; grandchildren, Robbie Williamson, Bethany (Walker) Evans, Garrett Venzke, Savanna Ells, Hailey Ells, Emma Spillane, Gavin Venzke, and Cade Venzke; siblings, Jay Webber, Cheryl Valleau, Barbara (Ron) Tyner, and Kathy Webber.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00am on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Deepdale Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8pm Thursday at the Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes Lansing Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Laurus Hospice, 312 E. Houghton Ave., West Branch, MI 48661 or the Alzheimer's Association, Michigan Great Lakes Chapter, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.grlansing.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
900 East Michigan Ave
Lansing, MI 48912
5174821533
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved