Diane Venzke
Lansing - Diane Venzke - Daughter, Granddaughter, Wife, Niece, Sister, Friend, Mother, Grandmother, Angel, passed away September 6, 2020. Diane was born December 19, 1942 in Lansing, the daughter of Harry and Kathleen (Dargan) Webber.
She retired from Michigan State University following many years of service. She was a long-time member of Faith United Methodist Church in Lansing, and most recently Houghton Lake United Methodist Church, where she sang in the choirs. Diane was involved in her kids' activities, volunteering with Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, and was a foster parent.
Diane enjoyed baking, candy making, and photography. She was an avid knitter and quilter. She loved swimming in Houghton Lake and was a multi-year participant in the Houghton Lake Polar Dip.
Surviving are her children, David Robert (Jamie) Venzke, Deanna (Kevin) Ells, Dawn (Keith) Spillane, and Daniel (DeAnna) Venzke; grandchildren, Robbie Williamson, Bethany (Walker) Evans, Garrett Venzke, Savanna Ells, Hailey Ells, Emma Spillane, Gavin Venzke, and Cade Venzke; siblings, Jay Webber, Cheryl Valleau, Barbara (Ron) Tyner, and Kathy Webber.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00am on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Deepdale Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8pm Thursday at the Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes Lansing Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Laurus Hospice, 312 E. Houghton Ave., West Branch, MI 48661 or the Alzheimer's Association
, Michigan Great Lakes Chapter, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
