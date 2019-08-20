|
Dick Lee McKay
Lansing - Age 88, our loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather went home to his Lord on August 18, 2019. Born February 21, 1931 in Charlotte, MI the son of Norman and Ila McKay. Dick graduated Charlotte High School, attended Lansing Community College, and M.S.U. He was an accomplished brick mason after completing a 3 year brick mason apprenticeship. He married his high school sweet heart, Nancy Parish on September 26, 1954. He served in the Army National Guard until June 1955 at which time he was drafted into the U.S. Army where he served for 2 years. He started his own business as a residential builder and built many houses in the Lansing area. Dick became the 100th member of the Lansing Home Builders Association and served 9 years on the Board of the Lansing Home Builders Association and 3 years on the Board of the State Home Builders Association . Dick enjoyed many summers at his cottage on Blue Lake. His joy using his boat to pull his children on water skis and later his grandchildren on water skis and tubing. He enjoyed fishing with his children and grandchildren. Favorite activities included: snow skiing, playing cards, ballroom dancing, and growing prize tomatoes in his garden. He spent many hours making small crafts for his family and friends. His workshop transformed into Santa's Workshop where he enjoyed making special gifts for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a member of Mayflower Congregation Church since 1964. He was a life member of the Elks. Surviving are his wife of 65 years, Nancy Lee McKay; 2 children, Gregory Lee (Teresa) McKay, and Suzanne Lee (Dennis) O'Brien; 3 grandchildren, Angela (Keith) Wright, Krista (James) Helmore, and Michael (Sarah) O'Brien; 5 great-grandchildren, Charlie, Evan, Alexander, Aiden, and Anna; 2 sisters-in-law, Melinda McKay, and Sandra Maatsch; numerous nieces and nephews; and many other family members and friends. Dick was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jerry H. McKay; brother-in-law, James T. Maatsch. Visitation is from 3:00 - 6:00 P.M. Wednesday, Aug 21, with services 11:00 A.M. Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 in the Tiffany Funeral Home, 3232 W. Saginaw, Lansing with Pastor Mark McCormick of Mayflower Congregational Church officiating. Interment Deepdale Memorial Park. Contributions may be made to Mayflower Congregational Church or the . Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Aug. 20, 2019