Dionne Marie Reynolds


1950 - 2019
Dionne Marie Reynolds Obituary
Dionne Marie Reynolds

Grand Rapids - Dionne Marie (Stornant) Reynolds born October 20, 1950, left on her heavenly journey on August 24. A loving and caring woman, she spent her life dedicated to her faith and her family. As a mother, her enduring love will continue to guide her son David and his sweet wife Suzanne forever. Dionne never lost hope in her short but fierce battle against cancer. Her unwavering faith in God filled her life with miracles. She studied her bible daily and lived knowing the Lord would provide. She loved spending her time in search of the perfect pink shells and sand dollars on the beaches of Marco Island. She was happiest with a cup of coffee in a real cup and dancing and singing like no one was watching. She believed that life is uncertain you should eat dessert first, laughter is the best medicine, and vinegar cleans it all. She was welcomed in Heaven by her parents Thomas Sr. and Anna Stornant, her brother David, nephew Alonso and brother-in -law Brett. Surviving are her siblings Claudia (Henry) Lotoszinski, Thomas Jr. (Maryellen) Stornant, Stefeni (Alonso) Collar, Steve (Barb) Stornant, Paul Stornant, Mary Sue (Russ) Lundberg, Michael (Amy) Stornant, Amy Jo Robinson and many nieces and nephews. Memorial donations may be sent in Dionne's name to Faith Hospice, 2100 Raybrook St. SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546.

Arsulowicz Brothers Mortuary

www.arsulowiczbrothers.com

616-458-1297
Published in Lansing State Journal on Aug. 28, 2019
