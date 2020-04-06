|
Dolores A. "Dottie" Dyer
East Lansing - On April 5th, Dottie entered God's kingdom after a 19-year battle with complications from a stroke. Born the 4th of 5 children to Charles and Virginia VanSickel in 1933, she grew up in Lansing, graduating from Eastern High School, and briefly attended Baylor University before returning to Michigan. Here, she met her future husband, Les, in a Karate class for which he was the instructor, and they married in 1962. After several years of moving for his job with the Navy, Les took a disability retirement and he and Dottie settled near Grand Ledge. Here they rode horses, rescued stray animals, and contributed to many charities that helped children, while she continued working as an Office Manager for a local orthodontics practice. After Les' passing in 1990, Dottie added clowning to her resume and often performed as "Toadie" with local circuses and at county fairs. In 2001 she experienced a debilitating stroke and moved back to Lansing in order to be near her sister and family.
Dottie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, brothers Donald and Doug, and sister May. Surviving are her sister June, sister-in-law Susie, and the families of her many nieces and nephews. Under the shadow of our present pandemic, the family will have a private interment, celebrating her life with a Mass and memorial service at a later date. Dottie will be remembered by family and friends for her extraordinary kindness, but her last wish was to thank her many caregivers for their kindness over the past 19 years. In lieu of flowers, the family would request donations be made to the Capital Area Humane Society. Friends may send a condolence to the family and get updated service information at www.palmerbush.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020