Dolores Dawn (Franklin) Mandeville
Lansing - Age 91 departed home to the arms of the Lord on December 27, 2019. Born October 26, 1928 in Lansing, MI. She graduated in 1948 from St. Mary's High School, then attended nursing school at St. Lawrence Hospital in Lansing, receiving her RN degree in 1951. It was there that she met the man whom God would join-together their hearts and forever hold them safe. She married Jack Mandeville in 1952 at Holy Cross Catholic Church and they settled in Lansing where they would raise their eleven children. Survivors include sons Dave, Kevin (Sandy), Bob (Kim), Tim (Sheri) and Chris (Paula), daughters Mary (John) Wilson, Jean, Ann, Janine (Gil), Lisa and Micky (Mike) Carey, 19 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, brother Fay Franklin and sister Mary Jane O'Malley, and numerous nieces and nephews, "adopted son" Kusitino Cabona. Preceding her in death were Jack, her husband of 52 years, parents Fay C. Franklin Sr., and Mary (Sims) Franklin, sisters Betty, Barb and Joan, brothers Bill and Jack and granddaughter, Jamie Mandeville. To her family, she was known as Mom, Mamasita, Mama-San, and Lossie, but none can adequately describe the impressions she has left in our hearts. Dolores worked tirelessly raising her children and passing along her deep faith in the Lord Jesus Christ.
A Funeral Mass to celebrate Dolores's life and her journey home will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church with Rev. Fr. John Byers presiding. The family will receive friends on Wednesday January 1, 2020 2-4pm and 6-8pm with the rosary to be prayed at 7:00 PM. Visitation will continue at IHM at 10am preceding Thursday's Mass. Rite of committal at St. Joseph Cemetery immediately following Mass. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Hospice of Lansing, 3186 Pine Tree Road, Lansing, MI 48911.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019