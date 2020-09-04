1/1
Dolores E. "Dee" Sohrweide
1939 - 2020
Dolores E. "Dee" Sohrweide

Dee passed away peacefully, September 3, 2020. Born September 8, 1939, to Woodrow and Ellen Schaberg, in Lansing, Michigan. Dee was a lover of nature and animals, especially cats. A 1957 graduate of Lansing Eastern High School, she traveled extensively in her thirty three year career with United Airlines, while calling Chicago, Illinois, San Francisco, California, Salt Lake City, Utah and Vallejo, California, home.

In 1998, she retired to her home on Lake Charlevoix in Boyne City, Michigan, becoming part of the fabric of the community there.

Dee was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John Sohrweide; her parents; her brother, Dennis and his wife, Vicki Schaberg; and sister-in-law, Patti Schaberg. She is survived by her step-daughter, Kristin (Tom) Anderson; brothers, Dwight, Doug (Sheila), and Kevin (Jeanna); nephews, Patrick (Kelli), Matthew (Suzzane), Tim (Monica), Steffen (Emily), and Chad (Chelsea). We missed her before she was gone, but will love her forever.

A celebration of life will take place at an undetermined date. In honor of Dee, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.






Published in Lansing State Journal from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
