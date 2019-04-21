|
|
Dolores Ellen Putnam
Laingsburg - Dolores Ellen Putnam, age 85 of Laingsburg, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Hospice House of Lansing, Stoneleigh Residence. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Laingsburg Chapel 203 E. First North St., Laingsburg, MI 48848. The family will receive at the funeral home on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 5-8 PM and one hour prior to the service Tuesday. For more information please visit our website at www.watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Apr. 21, 2019