Dolores Helen Houser
St. Johns - Dolores Helen Houser, age 83 of St. Johns, MI, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Grace Haven Assisted Living, St. Johns, MI
Funeral Services will be held at Smith Family Funeral Homes - Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI. on Monday, June 17, 2019 at 11:00 A.M., with Rev. Fr. Douglas Osborn officiating. Burial will take place at Mt. Rest Cemetery, St. Johns, MI. Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 16, 2019 from 2-8 P.M. with family present from 2-4 & 6-8 P.M. at the funeral home.
Dolores was born in Portland, MI on September 18, 1935, the daughter of Peter and Helen (Fernholz) Gensterblum. She was a graduate of Portland St. Pat's High School. Dolores married Allen Houser in 1956; he passed away in 2013. Dolores resided most of her life in St. Johns. Dolores retired from Federal Mogul and managed the St. Vincent dePaul store in St. Johns for many years. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. Dolores loved playing cards, jigsaw puzzles and watching birds. Mostly, she loved having visitors.
She is survived by her son Scott and Reva Houser of St. Johns, MI; son John and Jennifer Houser of Fort Wayne, IN; 6 grandchildren: Matthew, Danielle, Michael, Emily, Alex and Spencer; brother Jim and Louise Gensterblum of Portland, MI; her sister Sr. Bernita Marie Gensterblum of Kalamazoo, MI; sister Louise and Bill Hanses of Westphalia, MI; sister Eleanor Peake of Portland, MI; sister Barbara and Pete Densmore of Portland, MI. Dolores was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and 12 siblings.
Memorials may be made to St. Vincent dePaul. Online condolences can be sent to www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes - Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI.
Published in Lansing State Journal on June 23, 2019