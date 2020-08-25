Dolores Joan Kazenko
Lansing - Dolores Joan Kazenko, 84, passed away peacefully at her home with her family by her side on Friday, August 21, 2020 in Lansing, Michigan. She was born on March 6, 1936 in Clifford, Michigan to Andrew Paul and Dorothy Rosella (Armstrong) McSkulin. She and her husband John Kazenko had 65 wonderful years of marriage, raising their children, traveling near and far, and loving one another.
Dolores was well-known for her work as a hostess in the Frandor Burger King, where she was often seen less as a hostess and more as a counselor/therapist/mother to many. In fact, her overwhelming role in life was a mother to many - she never turned anyone away, and cared for the needs of so many. She was completely devoted to her family, and everyone was family to Dolores. She loved shopping, gardening her flowers, going to casino and hosting family dinners and holidays. She and John enjoyed traveling to Singer Island in Florida and casinos both near and far.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, Davey McSkulin and Sonny McSkulin.
Dolores will be lovingly remembered by her husband, John Kazenko; her children, Katherine (Raymond) Shaw, John (Michelle) Kazenko, and Douglas (Terri) Kazenko; her grandchildren, Christopher Shaw, Brittany Schroeder, Jocelyn Kazenko, Anthony Kazenko, and Kaylee Guild; her great-grandchildren, Michael and Elizabeth Schroeder and Carter and Ethan Shaw; her sister, Beverly Ray; and her special friends, Bob and Diane Hicks and Christopher Snider.
A private interment will take place in Gunnisonville Cemetery in Lansing. Due to COVID-19, a celebration of Dolores's life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Herbert-Herman Cancer Center through the Sparrow Foundation, 1322 E. Michigan Avenue, Suite 204, Lansing, MI 48909 or the American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, or plant a tree or flowers in her memory.
