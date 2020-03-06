|
Dolores June Berkheimer
East Lansing - Dolores June Berkheimer passed away peacefully on March 3, 2020. She is survived by her three children, Glenda Dee Berkheimer, Wendy Berkheimer Mueller and David Glenn Berkheimer; and her granddaughter, Brianna Bethany Berkheimer. Dolores was born on June 19, 1930 in Greensburg, Pennsylvania as Dolores June Prengle. She received her Bachelors Degree from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, majoring in Home Economics. She achieved her Masters Degree from MSU in 1984; Home Economics, Curriculum and Instruction. Dolores married Glenn Berkheimer in 1952. She used her home economic skills to structure a wholly enabling family environment as Glenn advanced to a doctor of education. Dolores maintained routine and security through the moves and stages of family life. She shared her wisdom writing a newspaper article centered on Food, Health, and Home between 1952 and 1960. When David was old enough, Dolores went back to her career to teaching. She taught in Holt at the Jr. High successfully developing a food and nutrition program popular with both male and female students. She was recognized at the state level as an advocate for home economics in the public schools. Her skill and drive enabled her to both guide students and direct her involved and productive family. Memorial service at Burcham Hills, 2700 Burcham Dr., East Lansing, Monday 7 p.m. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.greastlansing.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020