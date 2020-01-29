|
|
Dolores M. Pline
Portland - Dolores Marie Pline, age 91, of Portland, went to be the Lord on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. She was born on November 20, 1928, the daughter of William and Verina (Kloeckner) Thoma. Dolores was a faithful member of St. Patrick Catholic Church. She enjoyed camping, doing word searches, reading, and going to the casino. Dolores loved watching re-runs of The Andy Griffith Show and The Waltons and could recite every line. Most of all she loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death are her beloved husband of 67 years, Wayne Pline; son, Brian "Gus" Pline; granddaughter, Kelly Pline; great-granddaughter, Theresa Bartlett; and sister, Bernadine Witgen. Dolores is survived by her children, Keith (Jane) Pline, Bonnie (Donald) Miller, Allen (Roxie) Pline, Joe (Janice) Pline, LuAnn (David) Offord, and Lori (Steve) Schrauben; daughter-in-law, Robin Pline; 18 grandchildren; 29 greatgrandchildren; and brother, Bill Thoma.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Michael Alber at 11:00 a.m., Friday, January 31, 2020 at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Rite of Committal will follow at Portland Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. with the rosary being prayed at 1:30 p.m. at the Lehman Funeral Home, 210 E. Bridge St., Portland. For those wishing, contributions may be made to the ISD - Freedom Acres in honor of Samantha and Grace. Online condolences may be made at www.lehmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020