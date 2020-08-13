1/1
Dolors K. VanBelkum
Dolors K. VanBelkum

St. Johns - Dolors K. VanBelkum, age 93, of St. Johns, MI, passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Ashley Care Center, Ashley, MI.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, St. Johns, MI, on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 2:00 P.M., with Rev. Fr. Michael Williams officiating. Burial will take place at Mt. Rest Cemetery, St. Johns, MI. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 from 2-8 P.M. with family present from 2-4 & 6-8 P.M. at Smith Family Funeral Homes - Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI. A Vigil and Rosary will be held at 7:00 P.M. on Friday at the funeral home. Visitation will also be held on Saturday at the funeral home one hour prior to the mass.

Dolors was born in Conklin, MI on August 30, 1926, the daughter of Peter and Florence (Armock) Denhof. Dolors married August N. "Nick" VanBelkum on June 5, 1946, in Conklin, MI. Nick passed away on March 16, 1999.

Dolors and Nick owned and operated "Nick's Fruit Market" in St. Johns. Dolors was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. She enjoyed spending time at Houghton Lake and wintered in Florida. She liked fishing and playing cards.

She is survived by daughter Judith and Dan Flint of St. Johns; 3 sons: James and Pam VanBelkum of St. Johns; Ronald VanBelkum of Churchville, VA; Douglas and Jen VanBelkum of St. Johns, MI; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by sister Donna Hassold of Ravenna, MI; brother Robert and Dodi Denhof of Ravenna, MI; sister-in-law Bonnie Denhof of Conklin MI; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Nick, daughter Donna LaBar, brother Jack Denhof, brother-in-law Erv Hassold and grandson Troy VanBelkum.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or to St. Joseph Catholic Church, St. Johns. Online condolences can be made at www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes - Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI.




Published in Clinton County Community Newspapers from Aug. 13 to Aug. 23, 2020.
