Donald A. Pavwoski
Lansing - Age 88 of Lansing, Michigan passed away Monday, September 23, 2019. He was born to Andrew and Florence Pavwoski on September 26, 1930 in Muskegon, Michigan. Don served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. After returning home, he married the love of his life, Shirley (Robillard) on June 18, 1955. Don was a Teamster and Diocese of Lansing retiree. He loved his grandchildren, playing cards with family, golfing and tinkering with wood projects. Along with his wife of 64 years, Shirley, Don is survived by his children; Donald, Robert and Jerry (Linda) Pavwoski, Karen (George) Fillingham and Lori McGhee; grandchildren, Ryan (Staci) Fillingham, Aryn (Dan) Reed, Russell Perkins and Matthew (Erika) McGhee; great-grandchildren, Dominic, Kennedy and Brayden Fillingham, Peyton, Harper and Reagan Reed and Myra McGhee; brother, Allen Pavwoski; sister, Catherine Reuter; and many dear nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Staci Fillingham, Cheryl Workman and all of the wonderful staff at The Willows of East Lansing for the special care and attention Don received. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 6-8 pm at the Palmer, Bush and Jensen Family Funeral Homes, Delta Chapel, 6020 W Saginaw Hwy., Lansing. The Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 10 am at St. Casimir Catholic Church, 815 Sparrow Ave., Lansing, with Rev. Fr. Karl Pung as celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Condolences can be made to the family at www.palmerbush.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 25, 2019