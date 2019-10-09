Services
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Interment
Following Services
Donald Andrews


1938 - 2019
Donald Andrews Obituary
Donald Andrews

Lansing - Donald Adam Andrews, age 81, passed away on Friday October 4, 2019. He was born September 3, 1938 to Dorothea Anita Rupp Andrews and Richard Otto Andrews. Don enjoyed working the family farm with his father and brothers for many years. He retired from General Motors after a 28-year career. He loved the outdoors, his German Shepherds, his family and his friends. His smile would light up any room he entered. He will be forever in our hearts.

Surviving to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 55 years, Sharon, his brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, and many friends.

Funeral services will take place 11:00 am Thursday, October 10 at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, 205 E. Washington, DeWitt, with visitation one hour prior. Interment will follow the service at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Lansing.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grdewitt.com for the Andrews family.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Oct. 9, 2019
