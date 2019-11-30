|
|
Donald Ashdown
Donald Ashdown, age 90, died peacefully at Sparrow Hospice in Lansing, MI, November 18. Don grew up in Union City Michigan where he was a star athlete earning 11 varsity letters in Football, Basketball, Baseball and Track. 1n 1946 he was selected to receive the Michigan Prep Hall of Fame Award for his athletic achievements. It was during his high school years that Don met the love of his life, Hazel Mae Wilcox and they were married for 57 years. Don was preceded in death by his wife Hazel (2006) and son Mark (2015).
Don attended Albion College where he earned a BA degree in Education. He went on to receive his Masters Degree in Mathematics from Central Michigan University and a Masters Degree in Secondary Education from Western Michigan University. Don loved teaching and coaching, a career, which spanned 45 years teaching Mathematics and Computer Science courses in three High Schools and three Colleges.
Don began his teaching and coaching career at Berrien Springs High School in 1950 where he taught Math and coached Football, Basketball and Track. His most memorable year was 1956 when the Basketball team went to the State Finals.
The family moved to Albion, MI in 1957 where Don taught Math and coached Basketball and Track. In 1964, the family moved to East Lansing where Don taught Math, Computer Science and coached Basketball. For several years, Don also taught classes at Michigan State University and Lansing Community College. In 1989 Don and Hazel moved to High Point, NC where he would teach Computer Science at High Point University until he retired in 1995. Don is survived by his son Blake (Debbie), daughter-in-law Kristen, 7 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. He loved God, his wife, family, teaching, coaching and golf. If there were only two words to describe Don Ashdown (and there are many), it would not be his teaching, coaching or golf. It would be his humility and his character, known by these often-repeated words; "exercise, eat right and most importantly, do the right thing".
A memorial service will be held for Don on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Trinity Church, 3355 Dunckel Road, Lansing MI. Visitation will be at 10 am and a service at 11 am, luncheon will follow. The family is being served by Gorsline Runciman Funeral Home in East Lansing, MI. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sparrow Hospice House of Mid-Michigan, 1210 W Saginaw St, Lansing, MI 48915. Online condolences and memories may be shared at: www.greastlansing.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019