Donald Clare Lienhart
1928 - 2020
Donald Clare Lienhart

Mason, MI - Donald Clare Lienhart, 91, passed away peacefully on July 4, 2020 in Mason. He was born September 9, 1928 to Bernard and Goldie (Langham) and is predeceased by his parents and two brothers, James (Phyllis) and Thomas. Don was a graduate of Dansville High School class of 1946 where he met his wife of 71 years, Hazel (Feher). They raised their four daughters in East Lansing and later moved to Leslie.

Don was a professional driver with Associated Truck Lines in Lansing for nearly 4 decades. He had a local route and knew his customers by name. He also knew the best places to stop for pie.

Don loved the outdoors. He spent his free time hunting, fishing, trapping, snowmobiling and just sitting quietly in the woods. He enjoyed camping with his family and visiting national parks. He had a remarkable ability to fix things. Don had a gentle way of mentoring younger neighbors and relatives and was always happy to share a hunting story.

Don was preceded in death by his wife, Hazel and eldest daughter, Kathleen. He is remembered as a devoted husband and loving father by daughters Kristine, Barbara and Brenda and lovingly remembered by grandson, Colton as well as many nephews, nieces and their families.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions and in lieu of a memorial service, you can leave online condolences on the guest book of Gorsline-Runciman at: grbdmason.com.




Published in Lansing State Journal from Jul. 7 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
