Donald Clarence Hahn
1957 - 2020
Donald Clarence Hahn

Mason, MI - Donald Clarence Hahn, age 63, of Mason, Michigan passed away on Saturday October 3, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Donald was born on June 19, 1957 in Mason, Michigan.

Donald is survived by his wife Nancy Hahn, three sons Chris, Matt, and Jason, one daughter Carrie, five grandchildren Danielle, Chelsea, Tyler, Jacob, and Jaxon, parents Clarence and Joyce Hahn, three brothers, Gary, Dave, and Jeff, and one sister Vicki.

No services are being held at this time.

Online condolences now may be made at www.gorslineruncimanmason.com.




Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
621 South Jefferson
Mason, MI 48854
5176762447
