Donald D. Grimes
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald D. Grimes

Eaton Rapids - Donald D. Grimes

Of Eaton Rapids, MI passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at the age of 90. Donald was born on October 16, 1929 in Eaton Rapids, MI the son of David and Lela (Sova) Grimes. He attended Eaton Rapids schools, graduating in 1948. Donald was introduced to Delores Sumerix in 1950 and it was love at first sight. They married June 10, 1950. Donald worked at GMC for 39 years; Tribol Oil for 7 years and for the City of Eaton Rapids as a Councilman-at-Large for two terms.

Donald started up the friends of the Island and laid the brick at the Island. He also loved to golf and bowl and was a member of the International Church of God for 20 years.

Donald was preceded in death by his wife, Delores; daughter, Hope; granddaughter, Heather Stephens.

Surviving are his daughters, Faith (Gary) Stephens, Carrie (Kevin) Winters; sons, Don Grimes, Robin (Kim) Grimes; grandchildren, Aimee (Gary) Holbrook, Geoffery Stephens, Robert Grimes, Lela (James) Mitchell, Randi Vaughn; seven great grandchildren and sister, Minnie Marilyn Klink.

A graveside service will be held at a later date. To share memories or leave condolences please visit www.SkinnerFuneralHomes.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eaton Rapids Newspaper from Jun. 8 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Skinner Funeral Homes
315 South River Street
Eaton Rapids, MI 48827
(517) 663-2211
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved