Donald D. Grimes
Eaton Rapids - Donald D. Grimes
Of Eaton Rapids, MI passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at the age of 90. Donald was born on October 16, 1929 in Eaton Rapids, MI the son of David and Lela (Sova) Grimes. He attended Eaton Rapids schools, graduating in 1948. Donald was introduced to Delores Sumerix in 1950 and it was love at first sight. They married June 10, 1950. Donald worked at GMC for 39 years; Tribol Oil for 7 years and for the City of Eaton Rapids as a Councilman-at-Large for two terms.
Donald started up the friends of the Island and laid the brick at the Island. He also loved to golf and bowl and was a member of the International Church of God for 20 years.
Donald was preceded in death by his wife, Delores; daughter, Hope; granddaughter, Heather Stephens.
Surviving are his daughters, Faith (Gary) Stephens, Carrie (Kevin) Winters; sons, Don Grimes, Robin (Kim) Grimes; grandchildren, Aimee (Gary) Holbrook, Geoffery Stephens, Robert Grimes, Lela (James) Mitchell, Randi Vaughn; seven great grandchildren and sister, Minnie Marilyn Klink.
A graveside service will be held at a later date. To share memories or leave condolences please visit www.SkinnerFuneralHomes.com
Published in Eaton Rapids Newspaper from Jun. 8 to Jun. 14, 2020.