Donald Dorr Granger
Eaton Rapids - Age 85, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Don was born in Lansing, MI, on March 29, 1934, the son of the late Dorr and Nettie (Haner) Granger. He graduated from Sexton High School, and was a State Champion wrestler. Don was in construction for 40+ years starting his career at Granger Brother's Construction, and later was a self-employed Home Builder. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, and was his happiest when he was with his family and outdoors. Don was very active in his faith for over 60 years at Columbia Road Baptist Church and South Church. A loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend who will be missed by all who were blessed to have known him. Don was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Dick and Ken Granger, and granddaughter, Summer Brooke Siner. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Beverly; children, Becky (Clint) Hanks, Tami (Rick) Siner, Dorr (Nancy) Granger, and Ken (Cammy) Granger; sister, Dorene (Pat) Spellman; sister-in-laws, Gwen Thompson and Shirley Hendy; 12 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and many other family members. A Celebration of Don's life will be held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 11 am at South Church with Pastor Doug Philips and Don Denyes officiating. The family will greet friends on Monday, August 5, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at the Palmer, Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes, Holt Chapel, 5035 Holt Rd., Holt, and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the , South Church, or Great Lake's Hospice in memory of Don. Friends may send an online condolence to the family at www.palmerbush.com.
