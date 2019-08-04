Services
Palmer Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes Holt Delhi Chapel - Holt
5035 W. Holt Road
Holt, MI 48842
517-268-1000
For more information about
Donald Granger
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
Palmer, Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes, Holt Chapel
5035 Holt Rd
Holt, MI
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
South Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Granger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Dorr Granger


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Dorr Granger Obituary
Donald Dorr Granger

Eaton Rapids - Age 85, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Don was born in Lansing, MI, on March 29, 1934, the son of the late Dorr and Nettie (Haner) Granger. He graduated from Sexton High School, and was a State Champion wrestler. Don was in construction for 40+ years starting his career at Granger Brother's Construction, and later was a self-employed Home Builder. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, and was his happiest when he was with his family and outdoors. Don was very active in his faith for over 60 years at Columbia Road Baptist Church and South Church. A loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend who will be missed by all who were blessed to have known him. Don was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Dick and Ken Granger, and granddaughter, Summer Brooke Siner. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Beverly; children, Becky (Clint) Hanks, Tami (Rick) Siner, Dorr (Nancy) Granger, and Ken (Cammy) Granger; sister, Dorene (Pat) Spellman; sister-in-laws, Gwen Thompson and Shirley Hendy; 12 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and many other family members. A Celebration of Don's life will be held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 11 am at South Church with Pastor Doug Philips and Don Denyes officiating. The family will greet friends on Monday, August 5, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at the Palmer, Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes, Holt Chapel, 5035 Holt Rd., Holt, and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the , South Church, or Great Lake's Hospice in memory of Don. Friends may send an online condolence to the family at www.palmerbush.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now