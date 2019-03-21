|
Donald Drury Crawford
Dimondale - Went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, March 15, 2019 at the age of 59. Born July 6, 1959 to John Richard and Frances Mae (Drury) Crawford in Troy, New York. Don graduated from Doris Claussen Developmental Center in Battle Creek in 1985. He attended Camp Sunshine, Camp Barakel, Camp Judson and the Kentucky Mountain Mission camp. Don also competed in the Special Olympics. He worked at the Brenton Square Sheltered Workshop and later for Peckham Industries. Don attended C.M.H. day program at Transitions South where he was known as "Don Juan." Don was a gift from God, sent here to teach us how to love everyone unconditionally, "be nice" and to love people of different abilities. Preceding him in death were his parents and his brother, Todd Crawford.
Surviving are his brother, Richard (Janice) Crawford of Durham, N.C.; sisters, Susan (Bill) Rieske of Dimondale, MI, Elizabeth (Frank Seibert) Crawford-Seibert of Detroit, MI, Vicki (Tom) Davison of Lake Odessa, MI as well as many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Olivet Baptist Church 5455 West Willoughby Rd. Lansing, MI 48911. For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made to Olivet Baptist Church, or, Ingham County Animal Shelter in Don's name. To share memories and condolences please visit www.SkinnerFuneralHomes.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Mar. 21, 2019