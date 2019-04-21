|
Donald E. MacKenzie
Lansing - Our loving husband, father, and grandfather, and great-grandfather passed away April 11, 2019 at the age of 96. Born January 21, 1923 in Adrian, MI. Donald was a WW II veteran of the Merchant Marines/ U.S. Coast Guard and later the U.S. Army. Donald beginning as a truck driver for Howard Sober and retired from Leaseway after 30 years of service. He drove over a million miles in which he never had an accident. Donald loved traveling to all 50 U.S. States and around the world. He enjoyed visiting his land in Ossineke, MI. He also enjoyed fishing, camping, and playing video poker. Surviving are his wife of 71 years, Norma E. MacKenzie; 3 children, Sherry (Jim) DeDitius, Jim MacKenzie, and Jeff (LoriAnne) MacKenzie; 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; sister, Arlene Keckler; and many other family members and friends. Visitation is from 11:00 A.M. - 12:00 Noon with service 12:00 Noon Tuesday, April 23, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 549 E. Mt. Hope Ave., Lansing, MI 48910. Interment will be 1:00 P.M. Saturday April 27, 2019 at Hope Lutheran Cemetery in Ossineke, MI. Contributions may be made to Bethlehem Lutheran Church in memory of Donald. Arrangements by Tiffany Funeral Home. Friends may visit the guest book and see a full obituary at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com
