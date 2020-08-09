Donald E. Ricks
Bath - Donald Ricks of Bath, Michigan, passed away Friday August 7, 2020 after a brief stay with the Hospice House of Mid-Michigan. He had been at home in the care of his loving wife Chris, and has struggled with painful, chronic, health issues for the past three years. His loving family was with him those final days.
Don was born April 30, 1939 to Edward and Margaret (Wacker) Ricks. Donald was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Ricks and Margaret (Wacker) Halava; his daughter, Susan Ricks; and his stepson, Scott Gutting.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 33 years, Christine Ricks; his children, Cynthia (Pam Young) Ricks, Edward (Gae Moffit) Ricks, Daniel (Elaine) Ricks, Todd Gutting, Elaine Smith, and Kim (Tom) Davis; his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and his siblings, Neil (Nettie) Halava and Gail (David Gridley) Halava.
Don was someone who was always quick with a smile, lived larger than life, and had a positive impact on many people over the years as the owner of Don's Party Store in Bath, MI, and later Don's Party Store at Round Lake.
His incredible work ethic was only overshadowed by his fierce love for his family. For years he worked twelve or more hours a day seven days a week, only to sneak out to attend a sporting event, band concert, or school event for his children.
He was an incredible role model to his children and to the many wonderful people who worked with him at his stores over the years who he considered family.
The true measure of a person is in the number of lives they positively impacted, and we all look forward to the many humorous, caring, and giving stories to be shared.
The family asks that you remember him as fondly as we do while we plan a memorial celebration of life in the future when we can accommodate a large gathering. Online condolences may be expressed at www.grdewitt.com
