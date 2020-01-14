|
|
Donald E. Wolf
Delhi Twp - Age 89, entered into the presence of his Lord Friday, January 10 and heard Him say, "Well done, good and faithful servant." He was born in Port Huron, Michigan on May 1, 1930 to Mabel (Stuessy) and Quinton Wolf. Don actively participated in his church, Griswold St. Baptist from a young age and felt that played a large role in his call to Christian Ministry. He graduated from Port Huron High School in 1947, and enrolled in Northwestern College in Minneapolis, Minnesota while Billy Graham was president and graduated in 1951. Don met Ellen Grano, a fellow student and they married September 8, 1951. He then entered Northwestern Seminary and graduated in 1954 with a Bachelor of Divinity. Later he enrolled in a post graduate program at Calvin Seminary and graduated in 1977 with a Master of Theology. He pastored churches in Hubbard Ohio, Iron River, Escanaba, Muskegon, and Lansing Michigan. His congregation in Lansing were young adults - many MSU students. Thus he began meeting Internationals and sensed a need for ministering to them. In 1985 he and Ellen decided to devote their remaining years to this ministry, interacting with hundreds of internationals from many countries. Don and Ellen have two loving daughters - Donalyn Kestner and Linea Nicholls. The family enjoyed traveling and visited many places in the U.S. and Mexico. Northern Minnesota (Ellen's home) was always a summer destination to be with grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Their daughters have been supportive of their dad's ministry, often sacrificing time with him because of his commitments. One of their great memories is a trip to Romania and Hungary with their dad. Don went to Romania every fall and spring for fifteen years to teach at Caransabes Bible Institute. He had a passion for the Word of God and teaching. Don discovered skiing in Iron River in his late 20's. He and Donalyn enjoyed downhill skiing together until his mid 70's. But there was definitely a lighter side to Don. Anyone who conversed with him quickly caught his sense of humor and ready wit. He loved puns! Don is survived by his wife, Ellen; daughters, Donalyn Kestner and Linea Nicholls; 3 grandsons, Ryan, Gabriel, and Caleb. Survivors also include ten nieces and nephews, many cousins, and a brother and sister-in-law. His parents and one sister, Evelyn Robocker preceded him in death. A Memorial Service will be at Trinity Church, 3355 Dunckel Rd. Lansing MI at 11:00 am on Friday, January 17, 2020. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 am. The family requests no flowers. Memorial contributions can be made in Don's honor to Samaritan's Purse or City Rescue Mission of Lansing.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020