Donald Emmer
Haslett - Donald Leo Emmer, 85, of Haslett, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at McLaren-Lansing. A private family service will be held, burial will follow in Oak Plains Cemetery in Shaftsburg. The Emmer family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 10:00am-11:00am at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Perry Chapel.
Donald was born on August 4,1935 in Lansing, Michigan to the late Clarence and Hazel (Benson) Emmer. After completing high school, Donald married Velva Jean Beaton, and together they raised four children. Donald spent his life as a carpenter and a builder, he enjoyed fishing, and traveling around selling baskets that he and Velva made.
Donald is survived by his wife of 65 years, Velva, their children; Denise (Jeffrey) Parks of Haslett, Lisa Emmer (Geoffrey Anderson) of Haslett, also his four grandchildren, and one great grandchild, and his sister Mary Louth of Laingsburg.
He was predeceased by his parents, his son, Donald Emmer Jr. and daughter, Janice Marie Cooper. His sister Phyllis Emmer, and brothers; Clarence Emmer Jr., James Emmer, and Robert Emmer.
