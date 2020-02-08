Services
LESLIE FUNERAL HOME
109 CHURCH ST
Leslie, MI 49251-9432
(517) 878-6600
For more information about
Donald Siegel
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Siegel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald G. Siegel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald G. Siegel Obituary
Donald G Siegel

10/3/1926-1/25/2020 Born in Williamston, MI Graduated Williamston High School 1944, WWII veteran, owned Jackson Photo Center and served community.

Survived by his wife of 70 years Lucile (Geyer), children Rodney (Joy), Judy Griffith, and Sharon Naegele. Don is preceded in death by his parents Lawrence and Bernice Siegel and brother Wayne Siegel.

Full obituary: lesliefuneralhome.com

Cards: 5330 Kibby Rd, Jackson, MI 49201
Published in Lansing State Journal from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -