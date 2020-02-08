|
|
Donald G Siegel
10/3/1926-1/25/2020 Born in Williamston, MI Graduated Williamston High School 1944, WWII veteran, owned Jackson Photo Center and served community.
Survived by his wife of 70 years Lucile (Geyer), children Rodney (Joy), Judy Griffith, and Sharon Naegele. Don is preceded in death by his parents Lawrence and Bernice Siegel and brother Wayne Siegel.
Full obituary: lesliefuneralhome.com
Cards: 5330 Kibby Rd, Jackson, MI 49201
Published in Lansing State Journal from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020