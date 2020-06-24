Donald Gene Goins
"Gene" Goins age 77 passed away at home on June 19, 2020. Born in Pontiac, MI on December 26, 1942 to Charles and Mayme Goins. Gene graduated from Flint Southwestern High School 1960, General Motors Institute 1964 in Electrical and Mechanical Engineering, and Michigan State with an MBA in 1965. He married the love of his life Suzanne Munger in 1961. Together they raised four amazing children Kirk, Kim (Kurzeja), Brian and Bruce, primarily in MI. Gene worked many years enjoying his engineering career at multiple companies starting with GM and finishing his career with E&E Manufacturing earning employee of the month at the youthful age of 74. However his real love was people, Gene helped others accomplish goals and achievements they never thought possible. He was the head swim coach at the Flint YMCA and one of the founders for the St. John's Sea Lion's Swim Team. He always enjoyed coaching and spending time with his children at the pool. He was an ardent believer that hard work was the only thing necessary to be successful and passed this message on at every opportunity to his kids, grandchildren, swim teams and friends. Gene's legacy will continue to live on thru all the people he's touched over the years.
Gene leaves behind his loving wife Suzanne Goins and his sister Juanita Kukla. His children and 9 amazing grandchildren who will miss his presence but will carry his spirt, love and drive as they go forward in life.
Please share your memories and photos of Gene at the following website: https://www.forevermissed.com/donald-gene-goins/about
Memorial service information will be published in the fall.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jun. 24 to Jun. 28, 2020.