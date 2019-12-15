Services
1941 - 2019
Donald Guthrie

Linden - Donald (Skip) V. Guthrie Jr., age 78, passed away on December 12, 2019 in Lansing, MI. He was born January 1, 1941 in Lansing, MI, son of Donald and Ona (Hilliard) Guthrie. Donald worked at Diamond Reo until it closed in 1975, was a former salesman at Xerox and served in the U.S. Navy. He was a lifelong member of Mt. Hope United Methodist Church and a former member of the Lansing Elk's club. Donald was an avid college sports fan routing for both U of M and MSU and loved scratch off lottery tickets.

He is survived by his loving wife Kay; 2 daughters: Kami K. (Daniel) Harris and Kimberly S. Searcy; son: Kirk R. (Sandra) Guthrie; step-daughter: Marcie (Robert) Rios; 6 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; sisters: Julie (George) Moberg and Sallie (Jim Hoge) Redfern; sister-in-law Marion Guthrie; brother-in-law Dick (Marilyn) Bernard and his first wife of 21 years Rose Ann (Searcy) Patrick. Was preceded in death by his second wife Nancy (Hiscock) Guthrie of 20 years; grandson Zachary Green; sister Donna Mitchell and brother Gary Guthrie.

A funeral service will be held Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Peters & Murray Funeral Home, Grand Ledge with a graveside to follow at Hillside Cemetery, Delta Mills. The family requests that you wear your favorite team apparel to the funeral. Visitations will be held Monday, December 16, 2019 at Peters & Murray Funeral Home from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice House of Mid-Michigan or The Willows Assisted Care in memory of Donald Guthrie. The family has entrusted arrangements to Peters & Murray Funeral Home, Grand Ledge. www.petersandmurrayfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Dec. 15, 2019
