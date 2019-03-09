|
Donald James Depweg Jr.
Goodyear, AZ - Donald James Depweg Jr. passed away in Goodyear, Arizona on March 4, 2019 at age 66. Don will be forever remembered by his daughter, Kirsten Hope Krzysztofiak, his son-in-law David Krzysztofiak and his three grandsons' Noah, Jozef and Jakob. Don was born on August 21, 1952 in Jackson, Michigan to Donald and Mildred Depweg. He made his home in Durango, Colorado, where he spent his time fishing and enjoying the fresh mountain air. Toward the end of his life he became a snowbird and escaped the cold Colorado winter and flew south to Arizona to be with his daughter, son in-law and grandsons. Besides his daughter, he is survived by siblings Steven Depweg, Peggy Shinn and John Forsberg; and step-father, Jack D Forsberg. A memorial service will be held Saturday April 6, 2019 at 11 a.m., Grace Fellowship Church, 1300 N. Miller Rd, Buckeye AZ 85326. In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to Kirsten Krzysztofiak at 29403 W. Whitton Avenue, Buckeye AZ 85396.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Mar. 9, 2019