Donald Jerome Weinshank, PhD
East Lansing, MI - Born April 29, 1937 in Chicago, Illinois, son of the late Mayer and Sarah (Shaffer) Weinshank died on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at age 82.
Donald was a man of profound Jewish faith and a deep believer in science. He was an avid reader and was passionate about the study of Jewish texts and synagogue attendance. Dr. Weinshank's professional focus was computer science education. He received his PhD in biochemistry from the University of Wisconsin, and retired from Michigan State University following 35 years of service where he served as a Professor of Computer Science, developing an integrated introduction to computing course used throughout the University. Don also co-authored concordances to the works of Charles Darwin. He was a founding member of Congregation Kehillat Israel and was a member of Congregation Shaarey Zedek.
Surviving is Annette, his wife of 60 years, and their 2 sons, Josh and Joel Weinshank.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Congregation Shaarey Zedek, 1924 Coolidge Rd., East Lansing, with Rabbi Amy Bigman officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
Don, together with Annette, contributed to many charities over the years. Please make a contribution in his memory to the .
Published in Lansing State Journal on May 6, 2019