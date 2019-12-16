|
|
Donald Joseph "Don" Kennedy
Lansing - It is with deepest sorrow that we announce the death of Donald (Don) Joseph Kennedy (Lansing, MI), who passed away at his home, under hospice care, on December 15th, 2019, at the age of 87. He was born on March 16th, 1932 to Thomas Martin and Mildred (née Keidel) Kennedy in Cleveland, Ohio. He graduated from St. Ignatius High School (1950) and the University of Notre Dame (1954), where he played varsity tennis, before earning his law degree at Western Reserve University (1957). He married Maureen (Mo) A. (née Moran) on June 6th, 1959. They moved from Cleveland to Lakewood, OH, and eventually settled in Lansing, MI with their six children, Eileen M. (Craig Kishman and daughter Riley); Kathryn L. (David Castelein); William E. Kennedy; Kevin P. Kennedy (Cynthia); Kristen L. (Alex Hanulcik and daughter Madeline); and James T. Kennedy. Don worked with Cleveland, Toledo, and Lansing professional hockey clubs prior to a successful career and retirement as an administrative law judge for the unemployment commission for the State of Michigan. He was a great sports fan and especially enjoyed watching the Cleveland Browns, Cavaliers, and Indians with family. Donald and Maureen were married for over 50 years prior to her passing in 2011 and were active and loyal members of St. Gerard Parish. Donald was preceded in death by his loving wife, parents, brothers Roger and Thomas Kennedy, brothers-in-law Emmett Shaughnessy, George Donnelly, and William Moran, and sister-in-law Margaret Kennedy. He is survived by his children and grandchildren, sister Carol Donnelly, sisters-in-law Barbara Kennedy, Patricia Shaughnessy, Joslen Letscher, Janet Moran, Eileen (David) Tarantino, and Katheleen Carberry-Romero (Gonzalo), brothers-in-law James and John Moran (Cherie), nephews, nieces, other relatives, and many close friends (including the Boys of Summer). Visitation will be held at Tiffany Funeral Home [3232 W Saginaw, Lansing] on Thursday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m., with a vigil service at 7:00 p.m. A funeral liturgy will be offered at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, December 20th, at St. Gerard Catholic Church [4437 W Willow Hwy, Lansing], with visitation prior to the mass at 9:30 a.m., followed by rite of committal at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery [2520 W Willow Hwy, Lansing]. Don generously supported numerous charitable organizations, including Catholic education at St. Gerard School, St. Ignatius High School, Lansing Catholic High School, and the University of Notre Dame. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to a , wherever your heart leads. Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019