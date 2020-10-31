Donald Larose Childs
Donald Larose Childs passed away in Holland, MI on Thursday, October 22, 2020, 25 days before his 100th birthday.
Don was born and raised in Lansing, MI where he graduated from Central High School. A gifted machinist from an early age, he served in the U.S. Navy as a Machinist's Mate in the South Pacific during World War II. After the war, he married Nina, and they were together for 69 years until Nina's death in 2018. Don was the Supervisor of the Engineering Research Machine Shop in the College of Engineering at Michigan State University before retiring with Nina to Indian River, MI. They moved to Freedom Village, a retirement community in Holland, MI, in 2015.
In Don's younger days, he raced boats and won awards as a roller-skater. A lifetime member of the Lansing Boat Club, Don built a steamboat that was featured in the Lansing State Journal. While working at MSU, Don played a critical role in the early days of Project 1225, the restoration to operation of a full-sized steam locomotive formerly on display at the University. Along with son Tim, Don enjoyed building and running live steam 1/8th scale trains. While living in Indian River, Don & Nina were active members of the Indian River Snowmobiling Club. In Holland, Don could be seen on his scooter making jaunts to the Holland Farmers' Market or on the walkway by Lake Macatawa.
Beloved husband, father and grandfather, Don is survived by children Tim & Phylis Childs, Keval Kaur Khalsa & Jim Pettibone, Jeanne Childs & Dave Thomas; and grandchildren Tim II & Kristin Childs, Erica Childs, Lucas Campbell, and Stacy & Josh Lamb.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Steam Railroading Institute: https://michigansteamtrain.charityproud.org/Donate
or the Mid-Michigan Railroad Club, c/o 7614 Nolan Drive, Eaton Rapids, MI. 48827.