Donald Lewis Ross
Donald Lewis Ross, 76, of Johns Creek, Georgia died on September 24, 2020 after a five-year battle with Alzheimer's Disease.
Don was born and raised in East Lansing, Michigan, the son of the late Archie Freeman Ross and Helen Marjorie Ross. As a youth, Don was a proud Boy Scout and achieved the rank of an Eagle Scout. Don was a member of the 1960 National High School All American Football Team and graduated from East Lansing High School in 1961. He was heavily recruited by universities across the country but chose to stay green and play football from 1961-1964 for the Michigan State University Spartans, just as his father did. Don was a member of the Delta Tau Delta fraternity and graduated with a degree in Marketing in 1965. After college, Don was a member of the U.S. Coast Guard Reserves for six years, being honorably discharged in 1971.
After graduation in 1966, Don joined IBM, where he remained until his retirement 39 years later. He began his career as a sales representative and five years later moved into management with a variety of assignments that transferred his family to six different states and then overseas to Frankfurt, Germany and Brussels, Belgium. The move to Europe provided Don with many opportunities to travel and take his family around the world, providing unforgettable life experiences that will always be remembered.
Don is survived by his wife, Lynn (Randall) whom he met on a blind date in 1968 and they were married for 51 years. Don is also survived by his two daughters Michelle Schnakenberg (David) of Johns Creek, Georgia and Amy Vota (Wayan) of Chapel Hill, North Carolina; grandchildren Owen and Olivia Schnakenberg, Hanalei and Archer Vota and his brother James Ross of Saginaw, Michigan. He was preceded in death by his brother Richard "Dickie" Ross.
Don was a devoted husband, father and grandfather, loved by all who met him. His smile would brighten up any room and he loved to talk to people. After retirement, Don and Lynn continued to travel and see the world. When at home, he spent his time babysitting and shuttling his grandchildren, playing pickleball in his neighborhood, volunteering at North Fulton Charities and worshipping at St. David's Episcopal Church in Roswell, Georgia.
A celebration of life is planned when it becomes safer to gather together. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Donald Ross to the Alzheimer's Association
at www.alz.org
, Peachtree Christian Health at www.pchlec.org/giving/
or to Michigan State University Football Players Association at https://msufpa.com/donate/
.