Services
Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.
11470 Thirteen Mile Road
Warren, MI 48093
586-751-3131
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
1:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.
11470 Thirteen Mile Road
Warren, MI 48093
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.
11470 Thirteen Mile Road
Warren, MI 48093
View Map
Lying in State
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
St. Veronica Catholic Church
21440 Universal Ave.
Eastpointe, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
3:00 PM
St. Veronica Catholic Church
21440 Universal Ave.
Eastpointe, MI
View Map
Resources
Rev. Fr. Donald P. Rusch


1931 - 2019
Rev. Fr. Donald P. Rusch Obituary
Rev. Fr. Donald P. Rusch

Eastpointe - Rev. Fr. Donald P. Rusch passed away September 22, 2019 at the age of 87. He attended Immaculate Conception Seminary in Conception, MO and ordained to the priesthood May 20, 1961 in Amarillo, TX. Fr. Rusch served in the Diocese of Amarillo from 1961-1988 in many churches: St. Laurence(Amarillo), St. John's(Borger), Sacred Heart(Petersberg), Sacred Heart (Spearman), St. Alice (Plainview), St. Hyacinth (Amarillo) and St. Joseph (Stratford). He was incarnated into the Diocese of Lansing, MI in October 1988 and served as an Assistant Pastor at St. John (Flint) and St. Paul (Owosso) with his last assignment as Pastor of St. Dominic (Clinton) until his retirement in June 2001. Beloved son of the late Anthony and Mary Rusch. Dear brother of Leona (the late Albert) Hallaert and predeceased by his siblings, Cecilia (Chet) Adams, Virginia (Harry) Krych, Anthony, Raymond, Arnold (Dolores) and Mary Ann (Ted) Witek. He is survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and cousins. Visitation Thursday 1:30- 8 p.m. with a Knight of Columbus Rosary 7 p.m. at the Wasik Funeral Home, Inc., 11470 Thirteen Mile Road (west of Hoover) Warren. Fr. Rusch will lie instate Friday 2 p.m. until the time of his Funeral Mass 3 p.m., with Bishop Earl Boyea of the Diocese of Lansing officiating, at St. Veronica Catholic Church, 21440 Universal Ave. (corner of Toepfer) Eastpointe. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Expression of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.wasikfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 25, 2019
