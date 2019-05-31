Services
Pafford Funeral Home
71 Monroe Avenue
Lexington, TN 38351
(731) 968-2544
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:45 PM
Pafford Funeral Home
71 Monroe Avenue
Lexington, TN 38351
Graveside service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Lexington Cemetery
Donald Perkins Obituary
Donald Perkins

Jackson, TN - Graveside services for Mr. Donald Perkins, age 91, are scheduled for 2 PM, Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Lexington Cemetery. Pafford Funeral Home of Lexington is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Perkins passed away early Tuesday in Jackson. He was born April 10, 1928 in Grand Rapids, Michigan to the late Earl and Margaret Dodge Perkins. He was a retired Optician and co-owner of Co-Optical Company. He managed 3 Co-Optical branches in Lansing, Michigan and enjoyed his work. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and golfing. Survivors include his wife of over 68 years, Mrs. Bobbie Connally Perkins; his son, Jack Perkins (Kitty); granddaughter, Nichole Olson; and two great grandsons, Eric Brooks and Ray Olson. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 11 AM - 1:45 PM at Pafford Funeral Home in Lexington.

Pafford Funeral Home 731-968-2544 www.paffordfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on May 31, 2019
