Donald Pratt
Armada - Donald Pratt, age 87, a lifelong resident and farmer of Armada passed away at his home surrounded by his family on April 14, 2019.
Don is survived by his children, Rhosan (Lewis) Beatham-Zebelian, Mitchell (Janice Steinke) Pratt and Michael (Amy) Pratt; eight grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; and niece, Lucy Pardon. Don was predeceased by his wife, Jean; sister, Betty (Jay) Pardon; and parents, Harold and Laura Pratt.
Visitation will take place on April 17th from 5-8 p.m. and April 18th from 1-8 p.m. at Tiffany-Young & Hauss Funeral Home, Modetz Chapel, 73919 Fulton, Armada. The funeral service on April 19th at 10 a.m. with an instate time of 9 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial at Willow Grove Cemetery, Richmond Twp.
Donations may be made to the or the .
Published in Lansing State Journal on Apr. 16, 2019