Donald Spyke
East Lansing - Don Spyke was born in Muskegon, MI to his loving parents, Donald and Eileen Spyke. Don enjoyed his life in Muskegon and growing up with sister, Patricia (Pat) Link. It was during this time that he developed a lifelong love of Lake Michigan.
Don served in the Army during the Korean Conflict. After his service to our Country, he headed to East Lansing, MI to attend Michigan State College. Don embraced his life at MSU and established his branch of the Spyke family in East Lansing. He was a life-long learner, avid reader, and in his retirement enjoyed tutoring at-risk children. For over three decades, you could find him in room 220 of the MSU Computer Center, where he enjoyed his work contributing to computer science and development.
Don loved sports and was an active athlete. He was a paddle ball champion and avid golfer. He was a lifelong supporter of the arts, including public radio and television, and a consistent contributor to wildlife conservation. He loved to travel and explore; his road trips and adventures are legendary. His sense of humor shined in his story-telling, gift giving and unique sense of fashion.
Don loved his family very much and taught each of them to be generous, open minded, laugh (a lot) and to value friendship.
Don's legacy is celebrated by his children, Allan Spyke (Tracey Flannery), Janet Spyke, Brian (Julie) Spyke, Patrick (Katie) Spyke and Ebba (Mike) Franko; his grandchildren, Nick (Jenn) Spyke, Brian Spyke Jr, Joe Spyke, Allison (Matt) Miller and Chris (Brooke) Spyke; great grandchildren, Josslyn Spyke and Theo Spyke; brother-in-law, Bill Link; nieces, nephews, cousins and the Muskegon Spykes. Don had many lifelong friends and especially enjoyed his friendships with Gary, Andy, Jimmy, and Lash. Lee, Linda and April and her family held special places in Don's heart. Don was looking forward to the birth of his 6th grandchild this June and his 90th birthday in August.
The Spyke family would like to extend their appreciation and gratitude to the caring staff at Burcham Hills.
To all those who joined Don's journey along the way, we will celebrate the legacy of Don in the future when we can be together. Until then, raise a glass to Don and celebrate a memory.
For those who have interest, in lieu of flowers, please send donations to WKAR, a food bank or your favorite library.
Published in Lansing State Journal from May 20 to May 24, 2020.