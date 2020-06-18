Donald Taylor
Dimondale - Passed away June 18, 2020 at the age of 75. Donald was born in Lansing, July 26, 1944, the son of John and Bernice (Lyons) Taylor. He worked and retired from the Board of Water and Light as a construction service supervisor in 1999 after 31 years of service. Donald's hobbies included fishing, camping, woodworking, collecting guns, babysitting the grand-dogs and spending time with his family. He is survived by his daughter, Leigh Ann (Henry) Lambracht of Dimondale; grandchildren Nicholas Maksymowski of Eaton Rapids and Sara Maksymowski of Dimondale; son -in-law, John Maksymowski of Eaton Rapids; sister-in-law, Betty Dickerson of WY. Don was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Sandra Taylor; siblings, Jack Dickerson, Helen Miller, Norma White. Graveside services will be held 11 am Saturday June 20, 2020 at Dimondale Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Eaton Communitive Palliative Care, 2675 S. Cochran Rd. Charlotte, MI 48813. Arrangements were entrusted to the Mills Funeral Home, Shelly-Odell Chapel in Eaton Rapids. Please visit our website to place online condolences, www.millsfuneral.com.
Published in Eaton Rapids Newspaper from Jun. 18 to Jun. 28, 2020.