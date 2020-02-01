|
Donald Ward Rice
Bunker Hill Township - Donald Ward Rice was born at the farmstead to parents Floyd and Lucy (Ward) Rice, on November 19, 1934 along with his twin sister Donna. Donald passed on to eternity with the Lord on January 30, 2020 at the age of 85. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Janice Quinn and his son David Ward Rice and his four sisters.
He is survived by his wife Lillian of 64 years; son Doyle (Janet) and daughter Nancy (Ralph) Herberg; 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral service will be held at Holt Baptist Church, 2020 Dean Ave., Holt, MI, on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. Visitation will be held at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, 621 S. Jefferson, Mason, MI on Friday February 7, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. and also one hour prior to the service at the church.
Online Condolences may be shared with the family at www.grbdmason.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020