Donald William "Don" Pung
Fowler - Donald William "Don" Pung, age 91, of Fowler, MI, passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Hospice House of Mid Michigan, Lansing, MI.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Fowler, MI, on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. Burial will take place at Most Holy Trinity Cemetery, Fowler, MI. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 P.M. at Smith Family Funeral Homes - Goerge Chapel, Fowler, MI. A rosary will be prayed at 4:00 P.M. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Don was born in Fowler, MI on August 10, 1928, the son of Howard and Eleanor (Simon) Pung. Don married Bernadette Theis on February 15, 1950; Bernie passed away in 2010.
Don was a lifelong farmer. He was an avid fisherman and gardener. He loved playing cards with several different card groups, baking bread and cookies, cruising in his little blue truck, and riding his bike around town. Don's faith and family were very important to him. He looked forward to visits from family and friends, especially his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was a lifetime member of Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, and Catholic Orders of Foresters.
He is survived by his children: Dale (Linda) Pung, Randy (Deanna) Pung, Sue (Jim) Thelen, Sharon (Chris) Fink, sister Dorothy Jandernoa, 9 grandchildren, and 28 great- grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Howard and Eleanor, wife Bernadette, son Gary, and brothers: Raymond, Vern, and Roy.
Memorials may be made to Sparrow Hospice House of Mid Michigan or to a . Online condolences can be made at www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes - Goerge Chapel, Fowler, MI.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 24, 2019